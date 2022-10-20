Mayfield (ankle) was present for practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
It remains to be seen how the Panthers list the QB's participation level, but regardless of where Mayfield lands on Friday's final injury report, he won't be a candidate to start Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Per David Newton of ESPN.com, coach Steve Wilks already has named PJ Walker as the team's Week 7 starter, with Jacob Eason slated to handle backup duties.
