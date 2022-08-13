Mayfield will start Saturday's preseason contest against the Commanders.
Mayfield is currently embroiled in a battle for the starting QB job with Sam Darnold, but it does appear as if the former Browns signal caller has the upper hand at the moment. Both quarterbacks are only expected to play about a series apiece with the following week of practice likely determining who will enter Week 1 as the starter.
