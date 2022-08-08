Mayfield has shown improvement throughout training camp and is becoming more comfortable with coach Matt Rhule's playbook, The Panthers' official website reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggested Monday that Mayfield "continues to impress" and has "put himself in position to be the starter Week 1." National reporters like Garafolo may not be as familiar with the team as local beat guys, but the latter also seem to view Mayfield as the favorite -- and the same goes for general public sentiment. For now, Mayfield figures to continue splitting first-team reps with Sam Darnold, though it sounds like it might not be too long before the former Brown takes the lion's share. Rhule said the earliest he'd consider announcing a Week 1 starter would be after joint practices with the Patriots next week, leading up to an Aug. 19 exhibition with New England.