Mayfield (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game at the Rams, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

After picking up a high-ankle sprain last Sunday against the 49ers, Mayfield sought a second opinion on the injury, which confirmed its nature and the fact he didn't sustain any additional damage. Despite not practicing this week, the Panthers left the door slightly ajar for him to be active, deeming him doubtful, but ultimately he'll yield the start to P.J. Walker, with Jacob Eason backing up Walker. Mayfield seems unlikely to recover in time for a Week 7 matchup with the Buccaneers next Sunday, but that'll mark his next opportunity to return to action.