Mayfield completed 14 of 29 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants. He also rushed six times for 35 yards.
Mayfield struggled to generate much in the passing game Sunday, as the Panthers suffered a second-straight narrow defeat to begin the season. While his 16-yard touchdown to DJ Moore and uncharacteristic rushing production helped his performance, Mayfield still approaches Week 3's matchup versus the Saints striving to click as Carolina's lead signal caller.
