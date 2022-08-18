Mayfield is expected to be named Carolina's starting quarterback for Week 1 against the Browns, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

After Carolina acquired Mayfield in early July, it seemed likely that he would ultimately earn the starting role. However, the team has remained quiet on an official announcement, and Mayfield continues to split reps with Sam Darnold for first-team reps in practice. Nevertheless, Mayfield is expected to be named the starter, setting up an intriguing matchup in Week 1 against his former team.