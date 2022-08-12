Coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that Mayfield and Sam Darnold will each play roughly one series apiece during Saturday's preseason contest in Washington, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

In particular, Rhule noted each quarterback will get 8-to-10 snaps, but he also didn't state who will be under center first between the duo. Mayfield took on more reps with the first-team offense as training camp progressed, so he may be the favorite to start this weekend. Still, the team isn't expected to name its No. 1 QB for the regular-season opener until after its second exhibition Friday, Aug. 19 in New England, at the earliest.