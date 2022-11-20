Mayfield completed 21 of 33 passes for 196 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions and rushed twice for 12 yards in the Panthers' 13-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.

Mayfield unsurprisingly put together lackluster numbers against an aggressive defense that was able to sack him on four occasions and hit him an additional three times. The beleaguered 2018 first overall pick short-circuited drives at his own 41-yard and the Ravens' 41 on his pair of fourth-quarter interceptions, snuffing out any chance of a Carolina comeback. Given Sunday's middling results, it wouldn't be surprising to see PJ Walker (ankle) or Sam Darnold get a crack at the starting assignment over Mayfield in a Week 12 home date against the Broncos.