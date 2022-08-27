Mayfield completed nine of 15 passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns in Friday's preseason win over the Bills.

Mayfield led four offensive drives for the team and had mixed results, barely moving the team on two occasions but also leading two touchdown drives. He was most impressive on a 12-play, 53-yard drive midway through the first quarter, which was highlighted by completions of 21 and 15 yards and capped by a two-yard touchdown toss to D'Onta Foreman. Mayfield played in two of Carolina's three preseason games and completed 13 of 22 passes for 134 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's set to draw the start against Cleveland -- his former team -- in Week 1.