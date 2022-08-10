Coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that Mayfield and Sam Darnold will both take the field during Saturday's preseason opener against Washington, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Mayfield appears to have pulled ahead in Carolina's quarterback competition, per Ellis Williams of The Charlotte Observer, but Rhule didn't reveal whether he or Darnold will actually start Saturday's preseason event. The Panthers aren't expected to declare a regular-season starter until after the second preseason game, August 19 at New England, though a strong performance in the opener could go a long way in Mayfield's favor.