Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said that PJ Walker will start Sunday's game in Atlanta, regardless of the health of Mayfield (ankle) and Sam Darnold (ankle), Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Wilks may elect to evaluate the Panthers' starting quarterback situation on a week-by-week basis, but "as of right now," the coach said that Walker has earned the job after playing mistake-free football while throwing for two touchdowns in Carolina's 21-3 upset win over Tampa Bay in Week 7. Given Walker's underwhelming career numbers prior to last week, he's unlikely to have a long leash on the starting role, so a healthy Mayfield or Darnold could eventually get another look if Walker's play takes a step backward. Even before he suffered a left high-ankle sprain Week 5 that kept him out the last two games, Mayfield was playing his way out of the starting job. Through his five starts, Mayfield completed just 54.9 percent of his passes for 4:4 TD:INT and 6.3 yards per attempt while the Panthers got off to a 1-4 start to the season.