Mayfield (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, with coach Steve Wilks saying Friday that the quarterback won't be active, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Mayfield will miss a second game, and possibly more, despite returning to a limited practice Friday and being listed as 'doubtful' rather than 'out' on the final injury report. There's also some question whether he or Sam Darnold will be the starter if/when both are healthy, while the Week 7 nod goes to P.J. Walker.