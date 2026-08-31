The Panthers placed Martin-Scott (hamstring) on injured reserve with a designation to return Sunday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Martin-Scott picked up a hamstring injury during training camp practice, preventing him from playing in the Panthers' preseason finale against the Texans on Friday. The injury is severe enough for the South Carolina product to start the regular season on IR, meaning he won't be eligible to play until at least Week 6 against the Eagles on Sunday, Sept. 18. Martin-Scott mostly served on special teams for the Panthers in 2025, finishing with 21 tackles (seven solo) and one forced fumble across 17 regular-season games.