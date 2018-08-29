Jacobs (undisclosed) made one tackle in Friday's 25-14 preseason win over the Patriots.

Jacobs struggled with an undisclosed injury throughout camp, but he appears ready to rock. The Panthers will need him immediately, too, since Thomas Davis is suspended for the first four games of the regular season. However, Jacobs is inexperienced and shouldn't be considered a viable IDP swap for Davis.

