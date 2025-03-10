Brown signed with the Panthers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 2021 fourth-round pick from Texas A&M will join the Panthers after spending the first four years of his career with the Rams. Brown had a career-year in 2024, recording 44 total tackles and one pass defended across 17 regular-season appearances (16 starts). He's the third free-agent defender the Panthers have added Monday, joining safety Tre'von Moehrig and defensive end Pat Jones. Brown will look to fortify a Carolina defensive line that allowed the most yards per carry (5.2) in the NFL in 2024.