Brown (hamstring) was activated off the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Brown is ready to practice again after being sidelined with a hamstring injury last week. The 24-year-old had a career year with the Rams last season playing 455 defensive snaps and registering 44 tackles.

