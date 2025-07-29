Panthers' Bobby Brown: Passes physical
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Brown (hamstring) was activated off the active/non-football injury list Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Brown is ready to practice again after being sidelined with a hamstring injury last week. The 24-year-old had a career year with the Rams last season playing 455 defensive snaps and registering 44 tackles.
More News
-
Panthers' Bobby Brown: Beginning camp on active/NFI list•
-
Panthers' Bobby Brown: Coming to Carolina•
-
Rams' Bobby Brown: Solid year heading into free agency•
-
Rams' Bobby Brown: Good to go for divisional round•
-
Rams' Bobby Brown: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Rams' Bobby Brown: Doesn't practice Thursday•