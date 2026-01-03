Brown is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Brown exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a potential head injury. The defensive end will be evaluated by the NFL's independent neurological specialists, and if he is deemed to have suffered a concussion will enter the league's concussion protocol and be ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game. LaBryan Ray will likely see more snaps on the Panthers' defensive line in Brown's absence.