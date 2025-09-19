Brown (knee) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

The 25-year-old defensive lineman popped up on the Panthers' injury report Thursday as a non-participant in practice due to a knee issue. However, he practiced in full Friday, suggesting he's ready to face the Falcons on Sunday. Brown has tallied six total tackles over his first two games with Carolina, and he's expected to play as the team's top nose tackle in Week 3.