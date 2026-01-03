Brown (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Panthers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Brown exited the game in the second quarter after suffering a head injury, which has been confirmed to be a concussion. The defensive end will now enter the league's five-step concussion protocol. If the Panthers can secure a playoff birth by the end of Week 18, Brown will be tasked with upgrading his practice participation and clearing the league's protocol in the hopes of playing in the team's wildcard matchup.