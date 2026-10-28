Okereke tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) and a defensed pass in Sunday's loss to Tampa Bay.

Okereke paced the Panthers in stops during a tough day for the team's defense, as Tampa Bay cruised to a 43-13 win. The veteran linebacker reached the double-digit tackle mark for the first time this season, and he's posted six or more stops in five of his six games. On the season, Okereke leads Carolina with 44 tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and has added five defensed passes (including one interception) and one forced fumble.