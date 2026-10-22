Okereke recorded eight tackles (seven solo), including 1.0 sacks, and two pass defenses during the Panthers' 25-14 win over the Eagles in Week 6.

Okereke led the Panthers in both combined and solo tackles in Week 6, and he set the tone early for the defense by sacking Tanner McKee on the Eagles' first offensive play of the game. It was Okereke's first sack of the season and matches his total across 17 regular-season games with the Giants in 2025. The veteran linebacker is up to 34 tackles (21 solo), four pass defenses (including one interception) and one forced fumble through five regular-season games.