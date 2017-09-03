Panthers' Brad Kaaya: Picked up by Panthers
Kaaya was claimed by the Panthers off waivers Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
It makes sense that the Panthers want to cushion their depth chart with three quarterbacks seeing as Cam Newton has taken a beating the past few years as Carolina's starter. Don't expect Kaaya to make fantasy contributions in 2017, though.
