Play

Kaaya was claimed by the Panthers off waivers Sunday, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

It makes sense that the Panthers want to cushion their depth chart with three quarterbacks seeing as Cam Newton has taken a beating the past few years as Carolina's starter. Don't expect Kaaya to make fantasy contributions in 2017, though.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories