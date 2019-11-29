Play

Lundblade was signed to the Panthers' active 53-man roster Friday.

Lundblade took the roster spot of Jordan Scarlett (knee/ankle) who was placed on injured reserve. The 24-year-old had been on the Panthers' practice squad all season, and this is the first time he has been on an active NFL roster.

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories