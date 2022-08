Coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he believes Bozeman (ankle) will return this week, Schuyler Callihan of SI.com reports.

Bozeman sustained an ankle injury during practice in mid-August and was unavailable for the Panthers' final two preseason games. However, the 2018 sixth-rounder would likely have time to ramp up in time for Carolina's regular-season opener against Cleveland on Sept. 11 if he's ultimately able to return to practice this week.