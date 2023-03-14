site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Bradley Bozeman: Returning on three-year deal
Bozeman signed a three-year, $18 million contract to remain with the Panthers on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bozeman will remain in Carolina after impressing on a one-year contract in 2022. The 28-year-old center has started 59 games over the past four seasons between the Ravens and Panthers.
