Panthers' Brady Christensen: Carted off field
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Christensen was carted off the field due to an ankle injury and is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Bills, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Christensen was unable to put weight on his leg and was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game. Jake Curhan will likely take over at right guard the rest of the way.
