The Panthers selected Christensen in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 70th overall.

Carolina gets some depth along the offensive line with the Christensen addition out of BYU. Christensen is old for a rookie as he will turn 25 in September, so he may be maxed out in terms of his physical development. However, that development comes in the form of being able to run a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash at 6-foot-5 and 302 pounds. He was a consensus All-American in 2020 and helped keep quarterback Zach Wilson clean from the blindside. Carolina has Taylor Moton and Cameron Erving at tackle, but Christensen will be ready to go if called upon as a rookie.