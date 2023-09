Christensen (biceps) won't return this season, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Christensen injured his biceps late in Sunday's season-opening loss to Atlanta but was able to finish the contest. However, he was placed on IR on Wednesday and has now been ruled out from returning for the remainder of the campaign. This is a big blow to a Carolina offensive line tasked with protecting rookie signal caller Bryce Young, as Christensen started all 17 contests for the team last year.