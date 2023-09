Christensen (biceps) was placed on IR on Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Christensen suffered the injury late in Sunday's loss to the Falcons and was able to play through it; however, he'll now be forced to miss at least the team's next four games while he recovers from the injury. It's not clear who will take over at left guard for him, but Nash Jensen, Cade Mays and Calvin Throckmorton should all be considered possible candidates.