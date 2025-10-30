Panthers' Brady Christensen: Placed on IR following surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carolina placed Christensen (Achilles) on injured reserve Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.
Christensen suffered a torn Achilles in this past Sunday's loss to Buffalo and underwent surgery Wednesday. Jake Curhan is currently atop the depth chart at right guard, though he could fade into a reserve once the Panthers get either Chandler Zavala (knee) or Robert Hunt (biceps) back from injured reserve.
More News
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Suffers Achilles injury vs. Buffalo•
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Carted off field•
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Getting reps at center•
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Almost fully recovered•
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Out for season•
-
Panthers' Brady Christensen: Placed on injured reserve•