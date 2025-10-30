Carolina placed Christensen (Achilles) on injured reserve Thursday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Christensen suffered a torn Achilles in this past Sunday's loss to Buffalo and underwent surgery Wednesday. Jake Curhan is currently atop the depth chart at right guard, though he could fade into a reserve once the Panthers get either Chandler Zavala (knee) or Robert Hunt (biceps) back from injured reserve.