Head coach Dave Canales said Christensen is feared to have sustained a season-ending Achilles injury during the Panthers' 40-9 loss to the Bills on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Christensen was carted off the field during the second half of Sunday's game, and further tests seem to have revealed that the fifth-year pro will miss the rest of the season due to a ruptured Achilles. The severity of the injury could also impact his availability for the start of the 2026 season. In Christensen's absence, Jake Curhan is a candidate to start at right guard for the rest of 2025.