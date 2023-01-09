Christensen suffered a fractured left ankle in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Christensen was forced to exit the Panthers' season finale Sunday after he injured his left ankle in the first quarter, which has now been determined to be a fracture for the offensive guard. With Carolina's season now over with, more information may be hard to come by when it comes to his status moving forward. Christensen appeared in all 17 of the Panthers' games this season and will likely remain their starting left guard when healthy in 2023.