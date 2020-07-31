Panthers' Branden Bowen: Lands on NFI list By RotoWire Staff Jul 31, 2020 at 11:10 am ET1 min read The Panthers placed Bowen on the non-football illness list, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.Assuming he returns to health, Bowen will compete for a depth role on the interior line. He's an undrafted rookie who made 19 starts at Ohio State. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.