The Panthers placed Chub on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

It is unclear when Chubs suffered the knee injury, but it is serious enough to keep him sidelined to kick off camp. The second year linebacker will likely need his health to improve sooner rather than later, as he will need to make an impression at camp if he hopes to earn a spot on the team's final 53-man roster.