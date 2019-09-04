Greene (undisclosed) wasn't listed on the Panthers' injury report Wednesday, Brendan Marks of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Greene suffered his mystery injury during the team's second preseason game, and he's finally back at full health. The 25-year-old will add depth to the offensive line this season.

