Greene signed a contract with the Panthers on Monday, Bryan Strickland of the team's official site reports.

Greene showed well with the Brimingham Iron before the AAF collapsed. The 6-foot-5, 290-pound offensive tackle spent time on Chicago's practice squad as an undrafted rookie in 2017, but didn't appear in a game despite being briefly promoted to the active roster.

