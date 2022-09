Smith (thigh) did not practice Friday and is listed as doubtful for Week 2, Darin Gantt of Panthers.com reports.

Smith was dealing with the same issue ahead of Carolina's opener and suited up for Week 1 anyways -- though the rookie fourth-rounder didn't log a snap versus Cleveland. It now appears the injury will probably keep him out of Sunday's game at the Giants entirely, in which case Cory Littleton may see increased reps.