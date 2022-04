The Panthers selected Smith in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

The Panthers traded ahead of the Patriots to acquire the super athletic Smith. The Penn State product can be a versatile defensive weapon thanks to his long frame and straight-end speed (4.52 40-yard dash), but he's an inconsistent tackler and struggled to process plays even at the collegiate level. Likely a special teams ace to start, Smith could develop into a quality rotational linebacker in due time.