Panthers' Brandon Smith: Ruled out for Week 15
Dec 16, 2022
Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Steelers.
Smith will be forced to miss Week 15 after suffering an ankle injury in the
Panthers' Week 14 win over the Seahawks. In his absence, Cory Littleton (ankle) could see a slight uptick in usage versus Pittsburgh.
