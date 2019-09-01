Zylstra was claimed off waivers by Carolina on Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Zylstra failed to latch on with the Vikings, and after he was cut by the team Sunday, was quickly picked up by another squad. He faces a tough battle for snaps and targets with proven veterans ahead of him in Carolina, but could be an injury or two away from making an impact in 2019.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week