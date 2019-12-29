Zylstra hauled in six of eight targets for 96 receiving yards during Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Saints.

The 26-year-old wideout from Concordia-Moorhead (MN) took advantage of increased playing time Week 17, logging a game-high in receiving yards as Carolina's No. 1 WR D.J. Moore sat out with a concussion. Zylstra fielded a season-high 24 percent of Carolina's offensive snaps Week 16 when Moore went down with injury in the first quarter of a blowout loss to Indianapolis, but in the season finale against New Orleans he was even more involved, finishing behind only Christian McCaffrey in targets among Panthers players. With one year remaining on his current deal, Zylstra will strive to carry his newfound momentum into 2020 in pursuit of a more integral role within Carolina's offensive attack.