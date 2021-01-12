Zylstra finished the 2020 season with three catches on four targets for 35 yards and one carry for one yard in 16 games played.

Zylstra played sparingly on offense, but actually scored his first career touchdown with a fumble recovery on special teams in Week 16's win over Washington. As a restricted free agent this offseason, it'll be interesting to see whether the Panthers bring Zylstra back to fill a similar role next season.