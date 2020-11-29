site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Good to go Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 29, 2020
at
11:59 am ET 1 min read
Zylstra (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Zylstra entered the weekend questionable despite logging back-to-back full practices to close out the week. The 27-year-old has played sparingly on offense this season, totaling 70 snaps and two receptions for 32 yards.
