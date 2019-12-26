Offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday that Zylstra is one of the receivers expected to fill in for D.J. Moore (concussion) in Week 17, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

In the likely event that Moore is forced to sit out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Saints, Zylstra and Chris Hogan will likely be the primary beneficiaries of increased roles on offense. The second-year pro caught his only target for three yards during Week 16's loss to the Colts.