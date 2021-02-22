Carolina re-signed Zylstra to a one-year deal Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Zylstra has been a key contributor on special teams over three seasons with the Panthers, earning him a spot with the team in 2021 as well. Of course, with just three catches for 35 yards across 16 games in 2020, he remains off the fantasy radar.
