Zylstra was not targeted but did recover a muffed punt for a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.
Zylstra flew down the field and fell on a dropped punt that trickled into the end zone, opening the scoring for the Panthers. The veteran has caught just three passes this season, but Sunday's recovery at least gave him his first career touchdown.
More News
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Good to go Sunday•
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Makes long catch•
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Closes out 2019 with impressive day•
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Opportunity knocks•
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Makes first grab•
-
Panthers' Brandon Zylstra: Claimed off waivers•