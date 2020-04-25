Panthers' Bravvion Roy: Joins Carolina in sixth

The Panthers selected Roy in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 184th overall.

Matt Rhule and defensive coordinator Phil Snow bring along their trusty nose tackle from Baylor, where Roy (6-foot-1, 332) anchored a strong Baylor run defense. With 61 tackles and 13 tackles for loss in 2019, Roy has some disruptive abilities, too. This looks like a nice pick for the Panthers.