Roy (hamstring) will not return Sunday against the Giants, Augusta Stone of the team's official site reports.
Roy's absence will leave Carolina thin on depth across their defensive line. Marquan McCall will now be the primary backup at defensive tackle to the starters, Matt Ioannidis and Derrick Brown.
