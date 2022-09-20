The Panthers placed Roy (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Roy suffered the injury during Sunday's loss to the Giants. He'll be forced to miss at least four weeks after being placed on IR, but he could be out longer with coach Matt Rhule saying it "looked pretty severe." In Roy's absence, Marquan McCall will likely be the primary backup defensive tackle behind starters Matt Ioannidis and Derrick Brown.