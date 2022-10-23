site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Bravvion Roy: Returning to action
Roy (hamstring) was activated from IR on Saturday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Roy will return to the field for the first time since suffering the injury in Week 2 against the Giants. He'll provide depth at defensive tackle for the team against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
